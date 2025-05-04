Thrilling Victory: KKR Defeats Royals by Just One Run

In an electrifying IPL showdown in Kolkata, the Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a heart-stopping victory over the Rajasthan Royals by a razor-thin margin of one run. The match, characterized by intense competition and high stakes, left fans exhilarated and players on edge.

KKR's strategic gameplay and crucial performances under pressure set the stage for their remarkable win. The Royals, despite a valiant effort, fell just short in their pursuit, making this encounter an instant classic among cricket enthusiasts.

The dramatic finale in Kolkata has now etched its place in the annals of IPL history, underscoring the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)