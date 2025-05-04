Left Menu

Thrilling Finish: KKR Clinches Victory, Denying RR a Super Over in a Nail-biting IPL Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders narrowly defeated Rajasthan Royals by one run at Eden Gardens, clinging to their defense as Riyan Parag's valiant 95 for RR went in vain. Despite the late fireworks from Shubham Dubey, RR's chase of 207 fell just short, falling to 205/8, ensuring KKR's crucial win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:39 IST
Riyan Parag (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) claimed a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-stakes IPL clash on Sunday at Eden Gardens. Chasing 207, RR fell short at 205/8 despite a brave 95 from skipper Riyan Parag, and late heroics from Shubham Dubey proved insufficient.

KKR's position remains strong with this win, placing them sixth on the points table, while RR struggles at eighth. The match witnessed crucial contributions from KKR's bowlers, notably Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, and Moeen Ali, who each took two wickets to curb RR's momentum.

Earlier, impactful innings from KKR's Andre Russell and Angkrish Raghuvanshi set a formidable target of 206/4. RR's chase was promising but fell apart under the pressure of tight bowling and sharp fielding, sealing KKR's narrow win. Russell emerged as a key figure with a fiery 57 off 22 balls, contributing significantly to KKR's total.

(With inputs from agencies.)

