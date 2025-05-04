Left Menu

Yash Dayal: From Setback to Stellar Performance at RCB

Yash Dayal, once struggling after conceding a record over, redeems himself at Royal Challengers Bengaluru by becoming their leading wicket-taker and a reliable death bowler. His pivotal role in securing tight wins, especially against CSK, underscores his transformation and RCB's faith in his abilities.

Updated: 04-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:04 IST
Yash Dayal's journey from a career-defining over against Kolkata Knight Riders to leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling attack is nothing short of remarkable. Two seasons ago, the left-arm pacer faced intense criticism after conceding a record number of runs in a single over against Rinku Singh, leading to his temporary ousting from the Gujarat Titans.

However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw potential in Dayal, investing Rs 5 crores in him ahead of the 2024 IPL season. The pacer grabbed the opportunity with both hands, ending the season as RCB's top wicket-taker, showcasing his skills by defending crucial runs in tight matches, particularly against Chennai Super Kings.

This season, Dayal continued to impress, maintaining composure in high-pressure scenarios and securing important victories for RCB. His transformation from a player on the brink of obscurity to a pivotal death bowler has been critical for RCB's playoff ambitions and bolstered his reputation on the cricketing stage.

