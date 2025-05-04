Left Menu

Punjab Kings Dominate with Stellar Batting Performance

The Punjab Kings delivered an outstanding batting performance against Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 236 for five, led by Prabhsimran Singh's 91 off 48 balls. Significant contributions came from Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, and Marcus Stoinis. Key bowling efforts by Akash Maharaj Singh and Digvesh Singh Rathi weren't enough to contain them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Punjab Kings unleashed a commanding batting performance on Sunday, spearheaded by Prabhsimran Singh, tallying 236 for five against the Lucknow Super Giants in a pivotal IPL encounter. Prabhsimran stunned with a 91-run venture from 48 balls, forming the backbone of their innings.

A formidable 78-run partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who added a quick 45, bolstered the team's momentum. Contributions from Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, and Marcus Stoinis further padded their score, ensuring a towering target.

Despite disciplined bowling from LSG's Akash Maharaj Singh and Digvesh Singh Rathi, who both took two wickets, Punjab's batting proved insurmountable. Price Yadav took one but could not break the Kings' stride.

