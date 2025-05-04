Punjab Kings Dominate with Stellar Batting Performance

Punjab Kings unleashed a commanding batting performance on Sunday, spearheaded by Prabhsimran Singh, tallying 236 for five against the Lucknow Super Giants in a pivotal IPL encounter. Prabhsimran stunned with a 91-run venture from 48 balls, forming the backbone of their innings.

A formidable 78-run partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer, who added a quick 45, bolstered the team's momentum. Contributions from Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, and Marcus Stoinis further padded their score, ensuring a towering target.

Despite disciplined bowling from LSG's Akash Maharaj Singh and Digvesh Singh Rathi, who both took two wickets, Punjab's batting proved insurmountable. Price Yadav took one but could not break the Kings' stride.

(With inputs from agencies.)