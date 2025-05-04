Substitute Sensation: Jim Allevinah's Goal Boosts Angers in Ligue 1

Substitute Jim Allevinah made a memorable impact by scoring his first goal for Angers, securing a vital 1-0 triumph over Nantes on Sunday. This victory was not just about three points; it was a significant step towards ensuring Angers' survival in France's top football division.

After a series of opportunities fell short for both teams, Allevinah, a Gabonese international who replaced the injured Zinedine Ferhat, found the net in the 52nd minute with a precise low strike. This was the match's first attempt on target and ultimately proved decisive in the outcome.

With just two games remaining in the season, Angers climbed to 14th place, trumping Nantes by one point and foreseeing a safer position five points above Le Havre, teetering on a relegation playoff placement. Meanwhile, Le Havre and Marseille pursued vital points to secure Champions League berths, with the latter striving to ascend to second place.

(With inputs from agencies.)