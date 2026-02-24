Left Menu

PSG Faces Uncertainty Amid Hakimi's Legal Battle

Paris Saint Germain coach Luis Enrique has refrained from commenting on Achraf Hakimi's status as vice captain amidst his upcoming rape trial, which Hakimi denies. With PSG bracing for a match against Monaco in the Champions' League, inquiries about Hakimi's future persist.

Achraf Hakimi
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, avoided discussing the impact of Achraf Hakimi's legal issues on his role as vice captain on Tuesday. The player is facing trial over rape accusations, which he denies.

Enrique made it clear in a press conference that legal matters concerning Hakimi will remain in the hands of the court.

Meanwhile, PSG is preparing for their upcoming Champions' League playoff stage match against Monaco on Wednesday, with questions surrounding Hakimi's position still looming.

