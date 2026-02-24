PSG Faces Uncertainty Amid Hakimi's Legal Battle

Paris Saint Germain's coach, Luis Enrique, avoided discussing the impact of Achraf Hakimi's legal issues on his role as vice captain on Tuesday. The player is facing trial over rape accusations, which he denies.

Enrique made it clear in a press conference that legal matters concerning Hakimi will remain in the hands of the court.

Meanwhile, PSG is preparing for their upcoming Champions' League playoff stage match against Monaco on Wednesday, with questions surrounding Hakimi's position still looming.