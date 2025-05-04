Left Menu

Shabab Al Ahli Crowned UAE Pro League Champions

Shabab Al Ahli secured their ninth UAE Pro League title after Sharjah's 3-0 loss to Al Wahda. Despite their own defeat to Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli remained at the top, leading by 11 points with three games left. Al Wahda's victory cemented Shabab Al Ahli's championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shabab Al Ahli sealed their dominance in the UAE Pro League by clinching their ninth title following a pivotal game on Sunday.

The team, although defeated 2-1 by last year's champions Al Wasl, needed just a draw to secure the title but were aided by the results of a concurrent match.

Sharjah's 3-0 defeat by Al Wahda was decisive, handing Shabab Al Ahli the championship with ample room to spare in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

