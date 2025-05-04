Shabab Al Ahli Crowned UAE Pro League Champions

Shabab Al Ahli sealed their dominance in the UAE Pro League by clinching their ninth title following a pivotal game on Sunday.

The team, although defeated 2-1 by last year's champions Al Wasl, needed just a draw to secure the title but were aided by the results of a concurrent match.

Sharjah's 3-0 defeat by Al Wahda was decisive, handing Shabab Al Ahli the championship with ample room to spare in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)