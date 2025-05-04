Prabhsimran's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings in IPL Drama

In a thrilling IPL clash, Punjab Kings secured a decisive 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to Prabhsimran Singh's explosive 91-run innings. The Kings' commanding 236-5 total was too much for LSG, despite a valiant effort by Ayush Badoni.

LSG's Rishabh Pant continued to underperform, accumulating just 18 runs, contributing to the team's woes alongside a faltering bowling line-up, notably backed by a lackluster fielding performance from Avesh Khan.

With this win, Punjab Kings are close to securing a playoff spot, while LSG's three remaining games become must-win scenarios amidst their diminishing hopes in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)