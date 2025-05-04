Prabhsimran's Heroics Propel Punjab Kings in IPL Drama
Rishabh Pant's struggles continue as Punjab Kings, led by Prabhsimran Singh's powerful innings, defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 37 runs in an IPL match. Despite Ayush Badoni's spirited effort, LSG's subpar performance leaves them on the brink of elimination, highlighting issues in their bowling attack and fielding.
In a thrilling IPL clash, Punjab Kings secured a decisive 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to Prabhsimran Singh's explosive 91-run innings. The Kings' commanding 236-5 total was too much for LSG, despite a valiant effort by Ayush Badoni.
LSG's Rishabh Pant continued to underperform, accumulating just 18 runs, contributing to the team's woes alongside a faltering bowling line-up, notably backed by a lackluster fielding performance from Avesh Khan.
With this win, Punjab Kings are close to securing a playoff spot, while LSG's three remaining games become must-win scenarios amidst their diminishing hopes in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
