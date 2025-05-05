Oscar Piastri Dominates in Miami Grand Prix for Third Consecutive Win
Oscar Piastri led a commanding McLaren finish in the Miami Grand Prix, marking his third triumphant race win in a row. This victory extended his championship lead over teammate Lando Norris. Despite starting fourth, Piastri outpaced rivals, maintaining dominance and showcasing McLaren's steadfast performance this season.
Oscar Piastri showcased exceptional driving skills to secure a decisive victory at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The Australian driver, racing for McLaren, captured his third consecutive win of the season, stretching his championship lead over his teammate, Lando Norris, to 16 points after six rounds.
Piastri's win from fourth on the grid marked his fourth triumph of the year and reinforced McLaren's formidable performance as they have been defeated only once this season. George Russell finished third for Mercedes, trailing a significant 37.644 seconds behind Piastri, who delivered a near-flawless performance.
The race began with early challenges, including a first-lap clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Despite the difficulties, Piastri executed strategic overtakes, eventually passing Verstappen and sealing his dominance. The race showcased competitive on-track battles and highlighted McLaren's resurgence since their struggles two years ago.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
McLaren's Slip-Up: Tools Left in Lando Norris's Car Sparks Investigation
Max Verstappen Balances Fatherhood and Formula 1 Glory with Miami GP Pole Position
Lando Norris Clinches Dramatic Victory in Rain-Soaked Miami Sprint Race
Max Verstappen Leads Red Bull to Miami Pole Position
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet Welcome Baby Lily