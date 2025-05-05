Oscar Piastri Dominates in Miami Grand Prix for Third Consecutive Win

Oscar Piastri showcased exceptional driving skills to secure a decisive victory at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The Australian driver, racing for McLaren, captured his third consecutive win of the season, stretching his championship lead over his teammate, Lando Norris, to 16 points after six rounds.

Piastri's win from fourth on the grid marked his fourth triumph of the year and reinforced McLaren's formidable performance as they have been defeated only once this season. George Russell finished third for Mercedes, trailing a significant 37.644 seconds behind Piastri, who delivered a near-flawless performance.

The race began with early challenges, including a first-lap clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Despite the difficulties, Piastri executed strategic overtakes, eventually passing Verstappen and sealing his dominance. The race showcased competitive on-track battles and highlighted McLaren's resurgence since their struggles two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)