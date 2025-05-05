Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Dominates in Miami Grand Prix for Third Consecutive Win

Oscar Piastri led a commanding McLaren finish in the Miami Grand Prix, marking his third triumphant race win in a row. This victory extended his championship lead over teammate Lando Norris. Despite starting fourth, Piastri outpaced rivals, maintaining dominance and showcasing McLaren's steadfast performance this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 03:38 IST
Oscar Piastri Dominates in Miami Grand Prix for Third Consecutive Win
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri showcased exceptional driving skills to secure a decisive victory at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The Australian driver, racing for McLaren, captured his third consecutive win of the season, stretching his championship lead over his teammate, Lando Norris, to 16 points after six rounds.

Piastri's win from fourth on the grid marked his fourth triumph of the year and reinforced McLaren's formidable performance as they have been defeated only once this season. George Russell finished third for Mercedes, trailing a significant 37.644 seconds behind Piastri, who delivered a near-flawless performance.

The race began with early challenges, including a first-lap clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. Despite the difficulties, Piastri executed strategic overtakes, eventually passing Verstappen and sealing his dominance. The race showcased competitive on-track battles and highlighted McLaren's resurgence since their struggles two years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025