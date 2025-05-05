Left Menu

American Sprinters Shine at Grand Slam Track Circuit

Kenny Bednarek and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each secured their second consecutive Grand Slam Track titles at the Miami meet. The Michael Johnson-fronted event saw Bednarek dominate men's short sprints and McLaughlin-Levrone excel in hurdles. The circuit, featuring prominent athletes, showcased thrilling competitions across various track events.

05-05-2025
Kenny Bednarek and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lit up the track at the Grand Slam Circuit's Miami meet, securing back-to-back titles amid an electrifying atmosphere.

After a 9.79-second victory in the 100 meters, Bednarek dominated the 200 meters, clocking in at 19.84 seconds to claim the short sprints title. With his impressive winnings, the Olympian proudly declared 2023 as his year.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin-Levrone showcased her prowess by clinching the hurdles group and easily winning the 400 meters flat. The event, led by athletic icon Michael Johnson, continues to draw top talent with its innovative approach and lucrative prize money.

