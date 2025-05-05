River Plate's Commanding Win Secures Runner-Up Spot

River Plate finished as runners-up in the first phase of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura, following a dominant 4-1 win against Velez Sarsfield at the Mas Monumental stadium.

Sebastian Driussi scored early, setting the tone. Facundo Colidio and Ignacio Fernandez added two more, with Miguel Borja closing with a penalty. Velez's Maher Carrizo briefly threatened the River side, scoring a lone goal.

Under Marcelo Gallardo's guidance, River Plate maintained its dominance, ending group play with 31 points, just behind leaders Rosario Central. Conversely, Velez Sarsfield finished in 13th place.

(With inputs from agencies.)