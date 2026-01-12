Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

Three more suspects were apprehended on Monday in connection with the death of Sufiyan, 43, the nephew of the late former MLA Haji Aleem, according to the police.

The suspects, identified as Chhote alias Prince, Gulla alias Praveen, and Sameer, were detained for their alleged involvement in the tragic incident that transpired on January 4 in Neem Kheda village.

The altercation, stemming from a land measurement dispute, turned violent and left Sufiyan gravely injured, resulting in his subsequent death. Authorities noted that three suspects were previously detained and have initiated further investigations into the case.

