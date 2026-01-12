Left Menu

India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary led the first NCVET general body meeting to review skilling reforms in India. The meeting emphasized integrating education, sports, and various languages into the skilling ecosystem. Key initiatives include a dedicated research division, KaushalVerse portal, and strategies for AI readiness and workforce for India's elderly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:56 IST
  • India

In a strategic push towards enhancing India's skilling ecosystem, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary chaired the inaugural general body meeting of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) on Monday. The session explored critical reforms to blend the nation's skilling framework with the broader educational landscape.

During the meeting, significant discussions were held on initiatives aimed at expanding skilling's scope. This includes introducing sports into the national skilling architecture and creating equivalency pathways for languages to boost international workforce mobility. Additionally, a national strategy was proposed to cultivate a skilled workforce catering to India's swiftly growing elderly demographic.

A pivotal outcome of the meeting was the approval of a new research division within NCVET, designated as a think tank to drive research on labor market trends and policy innovations. The minister also highlighted the introduction of KaushalVerse, a digital portal intended to streamline the regulatory framework and enhance compliance, alongside initiatives for AI learning and transitioning defense personnel to civilian roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

