Left Menu

Mumbai Readies for Civic Polls: A Comprehensive Overview

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, led by Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, is gearing up for the civic elections on January 15. With over 1.03 crore eligible voters and stringent law enforcement measures, the city is prepared to ensure smooth and secure polling across 227 wards amidst stringent oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:53 IST
Mumbai Readies for Civic Polls: A Comprehensive Overview
polls
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai is all set for its upcoming civic polls, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The elections, taking place on January 15, involve 1,700 candidates competing across 227 wards, with various provisions made for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

More than 10,000 polling stations will facilitate voting, supported by over 64,000 polling staff and 22,000 police personnel to maintain order. The civic body assures that voter slips are being distributed to ensure readiness. Mobile phones are discouraged but not banned at polling sites.

The BMC has seized large quantities of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and weapons to curb unlawful activities ahead of the elections. Digital media campaigns have been scrutinized, and authorities are addressing voter list issues, including double entries, to ensure fair elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States
2
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
3
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
4
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026