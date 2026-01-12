Mumbai Readies for Civic Polls: A Comprehensive Overview

Mumbai is all set for its upcoming civic polls, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The elections, taking place on January 15, involve 1,700 candidates competing across 227 wards, with various provisions made for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

More than 10,000 polling stations will facilitate voting, supported by over 64,000 polling staff and 22,000 police personnel to maintain order. The civic body assures that voter slips are being distributed to ensure readiness. Mobile phones are discouraged but not banned at polling sites.

The BMC has seized large quantities of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and weapons to curb unlawful activities ahead of the elections. Digital media campaigns have been scrutinized, and authorities are addressing voter list issues, including double entries, to ensure fair elections.

