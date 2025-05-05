Left Menu

Coco Gauff: Rising to Top Rank Amid Madrid Loss

Coco Gauff bounced back from the disappointment of losing the Madrid Open final to Aryna Sabalenka by securing a top American ranking. Despite falling in straight sets, Gauff's strong performance throughout the tournament, including a semifinal victory over Iga Swiatek, positions her as the No. 3 player worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:04 IST
Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • Spain

Coco Gauff emerged from the sting of her recent Madrid Open final defeat to Aryna Sabalenka with a positive outlook, bolstered by a solid week that places her as the top-ranked American female tennis player come Monday.

At just 21, Gauff is ascending to No. 3 in global rankings, surpassing fellow American Jessica Pegula. Despite a straight-set loss — 6-3, 7-6 (3) — to the top-seeded Sabalenka, Gauff showcased resilience throughout the tournament, beginning with a spirited 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 comeback against Dayana Yastremska.

Gauff, who overpowered world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals, reflects on her growth and is focused on future competitions. She remains driven, determined to build on her successes and address areas such as her serving efficiency. Learning from each experience, Gauff views the Madrid final as a stepping stone in her burgeoning career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

