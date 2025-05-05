Coco Gauff: Rising to Top Rank Amid Madrid Loss

Coco Gauff emerged from the sting of her recent Madrid Open final defeat to Aryna Sabalenka with a positive outlook, bolstered by a solid week that places her as the top-ranked American female tennis player come Monday.

At just 21, Gauff is ascending to No. 3 in global rankings, surpassing fellow American Jessica Pegula. Despite a straight-set loss — 6-3, 7-6 (3) — to the top-seeded Sabalenka, Gauff showcased resilience throughout the tournament, beginning with a spirited 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 comeback against Dayana Yastremska.

Gauff, who overpowered world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals, reflects on her growth and is focused on future competitions. She remains driven, determined to build on her successes and address areas such as her serving efficiency. Learning from each experience, Gauff views the Madrid final as a stepping stone in her burgeoning career.

(With inputs from agencies.)