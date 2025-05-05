Zhao Xintong Poised for Historic Win at World Snooker Championships

Zhao Xintong is edging closer to a historic victory, positioning himself to potentially become China's first world snooker champion as he leads Mark Williams 11-6. This thrilling development unfolds at the Crucible Theatre, with Zhao requiring just 18 frames to claim the top accolade in the sport.

Excelling in the semifinal by defeating seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 17-7, Zhao established dominance at 7-1 during the initial session against Williams, who at 50, is vying to become the oldest world champion. Williams, however, remains in contention, winning five of the nine evening frames.

Zhao, who resumed competitive play in Sheffield after serving a 20-month suspension due to match-fixing charges, has reclaimed his stature. He joins a lineage of Chinese snooker devotees inspired by Ding Junhui, indicating the sport's growing appeal in China.

