Left Menu

Zhao Xintong Poised for Historic Win at World Snooker Championships

Zhao Xintong is on the brink of becoming China’s first world snooker champion, leading Mark Williams 11-6. Known for defeating Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semis, Zhao aims to wrap up victory at the Crucible Theatre. Zhao returned to snooker after a ban for match-fixing involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheffield | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:09 IST
Zhao Xintong Poised for Historic Win at World Snooker Championships
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Zhao Xintong is edging closer to a historic victory, positioning himself to potentially become China's first world snooker champion as he leads Mark Williams 11-6. This thrilling development unfolds at the Crucible Theatre, with Zhao requiring just 18 frames to claim the top accolade in the sport.

Excelling in the semifinal by defeating seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 17-7, Zhao established dominance at 7-1 during the initial session against Williams, who at 50, is vying to become the oldest world champion. Williams, however, remains in contention, winning five of the nine evening frames.

Zhao, who resumed competitive play in Sheffield after serving a 20-month suspension due to match-fixing charges, has reclaimed his stature. He joins a lineage of Chinese snooker devotees inspired by Ding Junhui, indicating the sport's growing appeal in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025