Rayudu Critiques Pant's Stubborn Stance Amidst IPL Struggles

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu criticizes Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant's refusal to change his batting position amidst a lackluster IPL 2025 season. Pant, the most expensive player at the auction, has struggled with form, making only 128 runs in ten innings. Rayudu suggests he should open the batting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:33 IST
LSG captain Rishabh Pant (Photo: IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu has openly criticized Rishabh Pant, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), for his insistence on maintaining his current batting position amid a tumultuous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. According to Rayudu, Pant's persistence is negatively impacting his performance, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Pant, who commanded an auction price of INR 27 crore, has accumulated a meager 128 runs across ten innings this season, including five single-digit scores. Rayudu believes that Pant's stubbornness in sticking to the middle order is detrimental, suggesting that opening the batting might better suit his skillset and mindset.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has fluctuated across various positions this season but often reverts to No. 4, which he favors. Despite brief moments of aggression, Pant's recent showing against Punjab Kings saw him score just 18 runs, contributing to LSG's seventh-place standing with six losses in 11 games.

