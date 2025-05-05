Neeraj Chopra Classic: India's First International Javelin Spectacle

On Monday, the organizers announced that ticket sales for the Neeraj Chopra Classic have commenced. As India's first International javelin competition, the event boasts several Olympic medallists, such as Chopra, Thomas Rohler, and Anderson Peters.

The ticket prices span from Rs 199 to Rs 9,999, while five corporate boxes are available at Rs 44,999. Premium ticketing is managed by Zomato. The tournament is supported by the Karnataka Olympic Association and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, in partnership with the Government of Karnataka.

A World Athletics sanctioned gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic aims to enhance India's reputation on the international athletics stage, with a total saleable capacity exceeding 12,000 seats, ensuring a thrilling display of athletic skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)