Neeraj Chopra Classic: India's First International Javelin Spectacle

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, India's inaugural International javelin competition, features Olympic medallists and promises a thrilling showcase of athletic talent. Tickets, available through Zomato, range from Rs 199 to Rs 44,999. The event aims to elevate India's global standing in athletics, with support from various state and government bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, the organizers announced that ticket sales for the Neeraj Chopra Classic have commenced. As India's first International javelin competition, the event boasts several Olympic medallists, such as Chopra, Thomas Rohler, and Anderson Peters.

The ticket prices span from Rs 199 to Rs 9,999, while five corporate boxes are available at Rs 44,999. Premium ticketing is managed by Zomato. The tournament is supported by the Karnataka Olympic Association and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, in partnership with the Government of Karnataka.

A World Athletics sanctioned gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic aims to enhance India's reputation on the international athletics stage, with a total saleable capacity exceeding 12,000 seats, ensuring a thrilling display of athletic skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

