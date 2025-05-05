Mohun Bagan's Transfer Troubles: ISL Champions Hit with FIFA Ban

Indian Super League champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, have been dealt a blow with a national ban on registering new players. The ban relates to a "technical error" regarding the transfer of Australian striker Jason Cummings.

FIFA's Judicial Bodies directed the All India Football Federation to enforce the ban over unsettled training compensation, which the club claims to have paid during the transfer deal. Mohun Bagan vows to resolve the issue within a week.

Preparations for the new season continue as the club looks to retain its champion squad, despite the transfer setback. Key players like Greg Stewart and Tom Aldred face uncertain futures, while the club eyes potential new signings depending on the resolution of the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)