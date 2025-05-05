Pickleball Controversy: A Call for Justice and Recognition

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking attention to a longstanding injustice in the recognition of pickleball as a sport. In a letter sent on Sunday, AIPA outlined how the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has disregarded the sport for nearly two decades.

Founded in 2007, AIPA is India's most comprehensive governing body for pickleball, with representation in 24 states. It has facilitated structured growth for the sport, contributing significantly as a founding member of both the International and Asian Pickleball Federations. AIPA's letter expressed disappointment over the lack of recognition, emphasizing efforts to promote the sport nationwide.

The letter highlights MYAS's recent decision to recognize the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) as the National Sports Federation, which AIPA argues undermines established merit. They urged the Prime Minister to reconsider this decision to preserve the integrity of Indian sport, stressing the need for transparency and principle in sports governance.

