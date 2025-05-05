Left Menu

Sports Roundup: From Long Beach Olympics to Legendary Proposals

The latest sports news covers the 2028 LA Olympics' spotlight on Long Beach, Twins' player updates, Jazz coach's contract extension, Alpine Racing's driver considerations, Browns' Devin Bush's legal trouble, Ross Stripling's MLB retirement, Michigan's coach suspension, Gary Hall Jr.'s medal replicas, Piastri's F1 win streak, and Eagles' A.J. Brown's proposal.

Updated: 05-05-2025 22:29 IST
The upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is turning the spotlight on Long Beach, a coastal gem in LA County. With a vibrant sports culture, Long Beach is set to host 11 events, including beach volleyball and water polo, exciting fans and players alike.

In baseball, the Minnesota Twins welcomed back infielder Royce Lewis and utility player Willi Castro from the injured list, while pitching veteran Ross Stripling announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after nine seasons in the sport.

On the legal side, Browns linebacker Devin Bush Jr. was arrested for assault charges in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, in college football, Michigan plans to suspend coach Sherrone Moore for two games as part of imposed sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

