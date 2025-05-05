Sports Roundup: From Long Beach Olympics to Legendary Proposals

The upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is turning the spotlight on Long Beach, a coastal gem in LA County. With a vibrant sports culture, Long Beach is set to host 11 events, including beach volleyball and water polo, exciting fans and players alike.

In baseball, the Minnesota Twins welcomed back infielder Royce Lewis and utility player Willi Castro from the injured list, while pitching veteran Ross Stripling announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after nine seasons in the sport.

On the legal side, Browns linebacker Devin Bush Jr. was arrested for assault charges in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, in college football, Michigan plans to suspend coach Sherrone Moore for two games as part of imposed sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)