Robert Lewandowski's Triumphant Return to Fortify Barcelona's Attack

Barcelona is poised to strengthen its attacking line as Robert Lewandowski returns to the squad for the Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

The Polish striker had been sidelined for approximately two weeks due to a left thigh injury but is now ready for action from the bench, as confirmed by coach Hansi Flick.

Despite missing several games, Lewandowski, aged 36, has been instrumental for Barcelona this season, scoring 40 goals so far and leading La Liga with 25 goals, outpacing competitor Kylian Mbappé.

