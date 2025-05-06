Left Menu

Tragedy on Makalu: American Climber Dies During Descent

An American climber, 39-year-old Alexander Pancoe from Chicago, died of cardiac arrest while descending Mount Makalu in Nepal. The incident occurred as he was moving from Camp Three to Camp Two. Efforts are underway to recover his body before the monsoon season, which complicates climbing conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:54 IST
An American mountaineer tragically lost his life on Mount Makalu, Nepal, this past Sunday. The climber, identified as 39-year-old Alexander Pancoe from Chicago, was descending the treacherous slopes from Camp Three to Camp Two when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Local authorities are working to retrieve Pancoe's body and transport it to Kathmandu as the mountaineering season rapidly approaches its end, marked by the onset of the monsoon in late May.

The climbing season, which began in March, sees hundreds of international climbers and local guides navigate the daunting peaks of Nepal's mountains. Pancoe's death highlights the persistent challenges and risks faced by even experienced climbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

