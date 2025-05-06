Left Menu

India Aims to Secure Tri-Series Final Berth Against Struggling South Africa

India looks to secure their place in the women's Tri-series final against a struggling South Africa. Though India's form has been strong, highlighted by Pratika Rawal's exceptional batting and Sneh Rana's standout bowling, they must overcome recent challenges. South Africa, battling form and Sri Lanka's heat, faces a tough challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-05-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 11:59 IST
India Aims to Secure Tri-Series Final Berth Against Struggling South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India is keen to bounce back from their loss to Sri Lanka and secure a spot in the Tri-series final against South Africa on Wednesday. The Women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, aims for a convincing win after a rare defeat ended their eight-match winning streak.

Key players such as Pratika Rawal, topping the run-scorers' chart, and standout bowler Sneh Rana, who has claimed 11 wickets, have been instrumental for India. Despite challenges, the team is determined to turn their superior net run rate into a final berth.

In contrast, South Africa has struggled, losing eight of their last nine ODIs. Battling both on-field performance issues and the extreme heat of Sri Lanka, South Africa's form has faltered as they strive to compete against the 'Women in Blue'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework fuses AI and blockchain to deliver real-time crop intelligence

Farming’s future rolls in: AI rover breaks ground with real-time crop intelligence

Harnessing the potential of large time series models in hydrology

AI not yet ready for complex real-world water management decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025