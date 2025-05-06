India Aims to Secure Tri-Series Final Berth Against Struggling South Africa

India is keen to bounce back from their loss to Sri Lanka and secure a spot in the Tri-series final against South Africa on Wednesday. The Women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, aims for a convincing win after a rare defeat ended their eight-match winning streak.

Key players such as Pratika Rawal, topping the run-scorers' chart, and standout bowler Sneh Rana, who has claimed 11 wickets, have been instrumental for India. Despite challenges, the team is determined to turn their superior net run rate into a final berth.

In contrast, South Africa has struggled, losing eight of their last nine ODIs. Battling both on-field performance issues and the extreme heat of Sri Lanka, South Africa's form has faltered as they strive to compete against the 'Women in Blue'.

(With inputs from agencies.)