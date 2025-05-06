Virat Kohli Opens Up on 'Hangover' of 2019 World Cup Semifinal Defeat

Virat Kohli, former captain of the Indian cricket team, disclosed his emotions following India's heartbreaking semifinal defeat to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Speaking on the latest RCB Podcast episode, Kohli described feeling 'dazed' and in a 'hangover' state after the loss.

The match, held in Manchester, saw India exit the tournament, despite leading the league with seven wins. The crucial match ended with New Zealand restricting India to 221 after setting a target of 240, leaving Kohli grappling with his first World Cup captaining role.

Kohli reflected on the inexplicable nature of cricket outcomes, drawing parallels to England's boundary count victory over New Zealand in the finals, and highlighting the emotional toll and acceptance required post-defeat. He also acknowledged individual performances that stood out during the tournament, emphasizing the unpredictability of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)