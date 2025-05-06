Left Menu

Club Leon's FIFA World Cup Appeal Denied: Quest for Redemption Begins

Club Leon will miss this year's Club World Cup following FIFA's ruling due to their ownership rule breach. The Mexican team failed in its appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. FIFA plans a playoff to replace Leon in the tournament, running in the USA with a $1 billion prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:25 IST
Club Leon of Mexico has been officially barred from participating in this year's Club World Cup. FIFA's decision follows an ownership rule breach and a subsequent unsuccessful appeal by the squad to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The team had qualified for the tournament by winning the 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Leon expressed profound disappointment over the decision, stating in a release, "This is the greatest damage done to a team that has always competed with humility and honesty." The club remains determined to fight their way back into future competitions, promising fans, "As long as no one prevents us from doing so again, we will do it."

The coveted Club World Cup, expanded to 32 teams, is set to occur from June 14 to July 13 in the United States. Also at stake is a $1 billion prize pool. With Leon sidelined, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced plans to organize a playoff between Los Angeles FC and Club America to determine who will take the vacated spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

