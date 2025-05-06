Gujarat Titans' Spin Web Stifles Mumbai Indians

In a stunning display of spin prowess, Gujarat Titans overcame early fielding lapses to hold Mumbai Indians to a subpar total of 155/8 in their IPL encounter on Tuesday. Rashid Khan, leading the charge, regained his form, complemented by R Sai Kishore's impactful performance.

Despite early lifelines for Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai's innings crumbled under pressure, notably struggling against Rashid's decisive spin. Suryakumar's efforts made him the leading run-scorer of the tournament, yet his tenure was cut short by a strategic dismissal at the hands of Sai Kishore.

A dynamic mix of disciplined pace attack by Arshad Khan and restrained fielding secured the Titans' control over the game. This cohesive effort from Gujarat's bowlers decisively shaped the outcome, showcasing a masterclass in strategic cricketing dominance.

