Rohit Sharma's Struggles Against Left-Arm Pace Continue as Mumbai Indians Falter

Mumbai Indians' opener Rohit Sharma's difficulties against left-arm pace bowlers persisted in the IPL match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. Batting in the familiar setting of Wankhede Stadium, Sharma's innings ended abruptly as he was caught out for 7 off 8 balls by Prasidh Krishna, courtesy of left-armer Arshad Khan's delivery.

Rohit has been struggling with this pattern since 2023, having accumulated 268 runs from 182 deliveries across 35 innings, with a worrying strike rate of 147.25 and an average of 7.65 due to 12 dismissals. This IPL season, Rohit's performance has been inconsistent, managing 300 runs in 11 matches at an average of 30.00, including three half-centuries.

Following Sharma's departure, Mumbai aimed to fight back with Suryakumar Yadav and Jack at the crease, scoring 56/2 during the powerplay. However, despite a resilient 50-run partnership off 26 balls, Mumbai's innings eventually weakened. Jacks scored a quick 53 off 35 balls before being dismissed, while a late surge from Corbin Bosch couldn't prevent a below-par total of 155/8.

(With inputs from agencies.)