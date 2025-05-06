Left Menu

Legends Unite: US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame Welcomes 2025 Class

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Hall of Fame will induct its 2025 class, featuring stars like Allyson Felix, Serena Williams, and Mike Krzyzewski. The ceremony occurs in Colorado Springs on July 12, alongside other distinguished athletes and contributors, increasing the Hall's total inductees to 210.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coloradosprings | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:19 IST
In a celebrated gathering of sports excellence, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Hall of Fame announces its 2025 class, highlighted by globally renowned athletes Allyson Felix, Serena Williams, and coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski. Their induction reflects the pinnacle of dedication and achievement in their respective disciplines.

Adding to this illustrious lineup are noteworthy athletes and contributors such as gymnast Gabby Douglas, skier Bode Miller, beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings, and Nike's influential founder Phil Knight. The ceremony, slated for July 12 in Colorado Springs, stands as a testament to the profound impact these figures have made in their sports.

This occasion marks the continuation of a storied tradition that began with the inaugural class of 1983. As the Hall of Fame expands to 210 members, this induction underscores the timeless spirit of athletic excellence and the inspiring legacies of these iconic figures.

