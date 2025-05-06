Left Menu

Hall of Fame Inducts Legends: Serena Williams and Allyson Felix Shine

Serena Williams and Allyson Felix top the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee's 2025 Hall of Fame inductees. Their illustrious careers include record-setting Olympic triumphs. The honor also recognizes their advocacy efforts and the vital support they received. Other inductees are Gabby Douglas and Bode Miller.

Updated: 06-05-2025 23:47 IST
Hall of Fame Inducts Legends: Serena Williams and Allyson Felix Shine
In a remarkable announcement, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has revealed its 2025 Hall of Fame class, headlined by track superstar Allyson Felix and tennis legend Serena Williams.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female Olympian in track history, along with Serena Williams, who boasts 23 major tennis titles, have long embodied excellence in their respective sports.

This Hall of Fame induction acknowledges their outstanding achievements and advocacy, while also recognizing fellow inductees Gabby Douglas and Bode Miller for their exceptional contributions to sports history.

