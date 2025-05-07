Gujarat Titans Edge Out Mumbai Indians in IPL Thriller

In a nail-biting finish, Gujarat Titans clinched a dramatic victory over Mumbai Indians by three wickets using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in the latest Indian Premier League encounter.

The Mumbai Indians initially struggled, posting a modest 155 for eight, with crucial contributions from Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav. Gujarat's reply was tenacious, as skipper Shubman Gill led the chase with a composed 43 off 46 balls.

Despite formidable bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who claimed two wickets each, Gujarat steadied the ship to meet their rain-adjusted target of 147, sealing the win on the match's final delivery.

