Gujarat Titans Edge Out Mumbai Indians in IPL Thriller

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets in a thrilling IPL match under the DLS method. Mumbai batted first, scoring 155/8. GT chased the revised target of 147 successfully, overcoming rain interruptions. Shubman Gill top-scored for GT, while Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult impressed for MI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a nail-biting finish, Gujarat Titans clinched a dramatic victory over Mumbai Indians by three wickets using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in the latest Indian Premier League encounter.

The Mumbai Indians initially struggled, posting a modest 155 for eight, with crucial contributions from Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav. Gujarat's reply was tenacious, as skipper Shubman Gill led the chase with a composed 43 off 46 balls.

Despite formidable bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, who claimed two wickets each, Gujarat steadied the ship to meet their rain-adjusted target of 147, sealing the win on the match's final delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

