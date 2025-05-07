Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Camogie Shorts Rule: A Call for Change

Recent protests highlight an outdated rule banning shorts in camogie, sparking discussions on women's mental health in sports. The rule requires players to wear skirts or skorts, leading to discomfort. Advocates demand change, referencing similar movements in other sports. Continued resistance is expected amid calls for reform.

Updated: 07-05-2025 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A contentious rule prohibiting women from wearing shorts while playing camogie has sparked protests and been labeled as 'archaic' by Irish parliamentarian Alan Kelly.

This controversy came to light following last weekend's protest by Dublin and Kilkenny teams who were compelled to switch to skorts to avoid game cancellation. The existing regulations require players to wear skirts, skorts, or divided skirts, a policy now under scrutiny.

Despite previous motions to revise this rule being unsuccessful, recent surveys indicate significant discomfort among players, prompting calls for reform. The camogie sector is now under pressure to address these concerns, with Kelly advocating for immediate action.

