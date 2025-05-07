Protests Erupt Over Camogie Shorts Rule: A Call for Change

A contentious rule prohibiting women from wearing shorts while playing camogie has sparked protests and been labeled as 'archaic' by Irish parliamentarian Alan Kelly.

This controversy came to light following last weekend's protest by Dublin and Kilkenny teams who were compelled to switch to skorts to avoid game cancellation. The existing regulations require players to wear skirts, skorts, or divided skirts, a policy now under scrutiny.

Despite previous motions to revise this rule being unsuccessful, recent surveys indicate significant discomfort among players, prompting calls for reform. The camogie sector is now under pressure to address these concerns, with Kelly advocating for immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)