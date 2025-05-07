Oscar Piastri's Triumphs Amid Jack Doohan's Struggles in F1 Saga

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri has voiced support for compatriot Jack Doohan, who may be ousted from the Alpine team ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The departure of Oliver Oakes and the appointment of Flavio Briatore as new Alpine team principal have intensified rumors that Argentina's Franco Colapinto will replace Doohan at Imola.

Praising Doohan's efforts, McLaren's Piastri acknowledged the challenges the rookie faces, expressing sympathy. Despite two retirements and ranking 19th in the standings, Doohan pursues the F1 dream Piastri knows well. Meanwhile, Piastri, 24, excels with four wins, leading the championship to Australia's delight, although he remains cautious about the season's early stages.

Piastri acknowledges the long road ahead and the efforts fueling his success, keeping expectations grounded. Meanwhile, Doohan's journey reflects F1's demanding landscape, underscoring the uncertainty facing young drivers on such a prominent stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)