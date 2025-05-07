Left Menu

Oscar Piastri's Triumphs Amid Jack Doohan's Struggles in F1 Saga

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri expresses sympathy for fellow Australian Jack Doohan, who faces a possible exit from Alpine before Imola GP. As Piastri celebrates success, changes in the Alpine team stir further speculation about Doohan's future in Formula One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:11 IST
Oscar Piastri's Triumphs Amid Jack Doohan's Struggles in F1 Saga
Oscar Piastri
  • Country:
  • Australia

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri has voiced support for compatriot Jack Doohan, who may be ousted from the Alpine team ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The departure of Oliver Oakes and the appointment of Flavio Briatore as new Alpine team principal have intensified rumors that Argentina's Franco Colapinto will replace Doohan at Imola.

Praising Doohan's efforts, McLaren's Piastri acknowledged the challenges the rookie faces, expressing sympathy. Despite two retirements and ranking 19th in the standings, Doohan pursues the F1 dream Piastri knows well. Meanwhile, Piastri, 24, excels with four wins, leading the championship to Australia's delight, although he remains cautious about the season's early stages.

Piastri acknowledges the long road ahead and the efforts fueling his success, keeping expectations grounded. Meanwhile, Doohan's journey reflects F1's demanding landscape, underscoring the uncertainty facing young drivers on such a prominent stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025