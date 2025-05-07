Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Tewatia Shine in Last-Ball IPL Thriller
In a tight IPL encounter, Jasprit Bumrah's stellar bowling for Mumbai Indians fell short against Gujarat Titans, with Rahul Tewatia's finishing touch sealing an exciting last-ball victory for the Titans, ending MI's six-match winning streak and sending GT to the top of the table.
In a nail-biting IPL match, Jasprit Bumrah's superb bowling for Mumbai Indians almost turned the tide against Gujarat Titans. Despite Bumrah's commendable figures of 2/19, Gujarat, led by Rahul Tewatia's decisive hitting, clinched a memorable victory on the last ball, ending MI's six-match winning spree.
Former cricketer Aakash Chopra lauded Bumrah on 'Match Centre Live', describing him as a game-changer who deserves to be the most expensive player in the league. Bumrah's exceptional spell, dismissing key players like Shubman Gill and Shahrukh Khan, highlighted his unique talent and ability to shift momentum.
Rahul Tewatia, described as a 'true clutch player,' finished the game for GT with a vital cameo. His strategic hitting under pressure, paired with Gerald Coetzee, secured the win. The victory places Gujarat Titans at the top of the table, while Mumbai Indians fall to fourth position, with the Player of the Match award going to Shubman Gill.
