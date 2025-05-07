Gujarat Titans Triumph in Rain-Shortened Thriller Against Mumbai Indians

In a captivating IPL match curtailed by rain, Gujarat Titans (GT) triumphed over Mumbai Indians (MI) in a dramatic last-ball finish. The match showcased the Titans' resilience, despite middle-order challenges, with Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee delivering crucial hits to clinch the victory.

Speaking at the post-match conference, assistant coach Parthiv Patel defended the middle-order's limited opportunities due to the strong performances by GT's top three – Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. Patel emphasized that the match was an exception with none of the top three scoring a half-century, and acknowledged the need for improvement as the tournament progresses.

Praised for his leadership and performance, skipper Shubman Gill's influence on the team was highlighted by Parthiv, noting his proactivity and guidance to young players. The victory places GT at the top of the table, while disrupting MI's six-match win streak, underscoring the unpredictable nature of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)