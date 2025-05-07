Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Triumph in Rain-Shortened Thriller Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans clinched a nail-biting victory against Mumbai Indians in a rain-affected IPL match. Despite a shaky middle-order, fine performances by Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee secured the win. Assistant coach Parthiv Patel defended the middle-order's role and praised skipper Shubman Gill's leadership and performance throughout the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:31 IST
Gujarat Titans Triumph in Rain-Shortened Thriller Against Mumbai Indians
Rahul Tewatia in action. (Photo- GT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a captivating IPL match curtailed by rain, Gujarat Titans (GT) triumphed over Mumbai Indians (MI) in a dramatic last-ball finish. The match showcased the Titans' resilience, despite middle-order challenges, with Rahul Tewatia and Gerald Coetzee delivering crucial hits to clinch the victory.

Speaking at the post-match conference, assistant coach Parthiv Patel defended the middle-order's limited opportunities due to the strong performances by GT's top three – Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler. Patel emphasized that the match was an exception with none of the top three scoring a half-century, and acknowledged the need for improvement as the tournament progresses.

Praised for his leadership and performance, skipper Shubman Gill's influence on the team was highlighted by Parthiv, noting his proactivity and guidance to young players. The victory places GT at the top of the table, while disrupting MI's six-match win streak, underscoring the unpredictable nature of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025