Sports News Roundup: Merrill, Curry Injured; Bird Takes USWNT Role

A comprehensive review of notable sports incidents includes a return by Jackson Merrill from injury, Stephen Curry's latest setback, and Sue Bird's new role with USA Basketball. The Capitals and Hurricanes began their playoff series, while Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers to a win. LIV's Dustin Johnson received a PGA invite.

Updated: 07-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:32 IST

In recent sports updates, San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill is back in action after a 10-day injury pause due to a hamstring issue against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Golden State's Stephen Curry has suffered a strained hamstring in a crucial playoff game, causing him to leave the court early.

In basketball developments, Sue Bird is reportedly set to become the managing director of USA Basketball's women's national team for the upcoming Olympic cycle. This transition follows her illustrious playing career. Meanwhile, exciting action unfolded on the ice and court, with the Capitals-Hurricanes kickoff and Haliburton's game-winning performance for the Pacers capturing major headlines.

Elsewhere, golf and horse racing take the spotlight, as LIV's Dustin Johnson is invited to the PGA Championship, while Derby winner Sovereignty skips the Preakness Stakes. Notably, TV ratings soared with the Warriors' playoff success, marking the highest viewership for a first-round game since 2009.

