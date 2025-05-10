In a remarkable week for Villanova University, the campus celebrated two major triumphs: one on the basketball court and the other in the Vatican. As a former star player led the New York Knicks to a playoff victory, Villanova's community also praised Robert Prevost, known now as Pope Leo XIV, as the first pope from the Augustinian order.

Father Robert Hagan, the university's chaplain, expressed admiration for Leo's embodiment of the school's core values: truth, unity, and love. As students and faculty reveled in the news, campus events turned into joyful celebrations, marking Villanova's unique contribution to both sports and faith.

The academic institution, with a history of basketball glory, now boasts a new kind of legacy. Father Kevin DePrinzio noted the immense pride in Villanova's achievements, while Patty Rutter and student president Aleko Zeppos reflected on the newfound significance of their alumni network, underscoring the week's transformative impact on the Villanova community.

(With inputs from agencies.)