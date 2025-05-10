Left Menu

From Campus to Vatican: Villanova's Remarkable Papal Journey

Villanova University celebrates as Robert Prevost, a former student and basketball player, becomes Pope Leo XIV, marking the first Augustinian pope. The university community reflects on his legacy and values, while also cheering on their basketball triumph, highlighting Villanova's unique contribution to both sports and faith.

Updated: 10-05-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 02:35 IST
In a remarkable week for Villanova University, the campus celebrated two major triumphs: one on the basketball court and the other in the Vatican. As a former star player led the New York Knicks to a playoff victory, Villanova's community also praised Robert Prevost, known now as Pope Leo XIV, as the first pope from the Augustinian order.

Father Robert Hagan, the university's chaplain, expressed admiration for Leo's embodiment of the school's core values: truth, unity, and love. As students and faculty reveled in the news, campus events turned into joyful celebrations, marking Villanova's unique contribution to both sports and faith.

The academic institution, with a history of basketball glory, now boasts a new kind of legacy. Father Kevin DePrinzio noted the immense pride in Villanova's achievements, while Patty Rutter and student president Aleko Zeppos reflected on the newfound significance of their alumni network, underscoring the week's transformative impact on the Villanova community.

