Neeraj Chopra Postpones Javelin Event Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra postponed his javelin event due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The decision prioritizes athlete safety, reflecting unity with India's stance amidst ongoing conflict. The event, featuring international athletes, will be rescheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:23 IST
Neeraj Chopra Postpones Javelin Event Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Neeraj Chopra

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has delayed his eponymous javelin event in Bengaluru amid escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. Initially set for May 24, the Neeraj Chopra Classic was to host international athletes such as Anderson Peters and Julius Yego.

This decision aligns with the suspension of elite cricket leagues by both countries following intensified cross-border skirmishes. Chopra's team emphasized the priority of athlete and community safety, expressing solidarity with national interests.

Chopra asserted the significance of standing with the nation over sporting events in times of crisis, especially after the attack in Indian Kashmir heightened tensions. As both nations continue exchanging fire, a new date for the event will be announced later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

