Mackenzie Hughes Leads the Charge at Windy Myrtle Beach Classic

In a thrilling display of skill and perseverance, Canada's Mackenzie Hughes captured a share of the second-round lead at the Myrtle Beach Classic with a determined 2-under 69, braving windy conditions.

Hughes, who entered the round a stroke ahead, managed to record four birdies against two bogeys at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club. "I'm in a good spot going into the weekend," he told reporters, confident yet cautious about the competitive field chasing him.

Cristobal Del Solar from Chile joined Hughes at 10-under 132, recovering from a mid-round bogey with a birdie finish. Elsewhere, veteran player Nick Watney made a strong push, trailing by just a stroke along with promising players Danny Walker, Harry Higgs, and others aiming for top honors.

