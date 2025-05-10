Indian Archery Triumphs: A Stellar Show at World Cup Stage 2

Shanghai, May 10 (PIT) – Indian archers delivered an impressive performance, bagging gold, silver, and bronze in the team events at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 on Saturday. The men's team, with Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Rishabh Yadav, clinched gold by defeating Mexico 232-228 in a thrilling final.

The match saw India taking an initial lead with a near-perfect 59 to Mexico's 57. Despite a strong comeback from Mexico, tying the match at 115-115, the Indian team regained their advantage with a 58 in the third end, maintaining their edge to finally win the gold.

In the women's final, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, and Chikitha Taniparthi earned silver after a 221-234 defeat by Mexico. The mixed team of Verma and Madhura secured bronze against Malaysia. The results showcase India's rising capabilities in compound archery, aiming for future Olympic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)