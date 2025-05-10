Left Menu

Indian Archery Triumphs: A Stellar Show at World Cup Stage 2

Indian compound archers excelled at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, securing gold, silver, and bronze in team events. Highlighting the triumph was the men's victory against Mexico. The Indian women earned silver, while the mixed team claimed bronze. India's growing talent in archery is evident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 10-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 10:16 IST
Indian Archery Triumphs: A Stellar Show at World Cup Stage 2
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai, May 10 (PIT) – Indian archers delivered an impressive performance, bagging gold, silver, and bronze in the team events at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 on Saturday. The men's team, with Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Rishabh Yadav, clinched gold by defeating Mexico 232-228 in a thrilling final.

The match saw India taking an initial lead with a near-perfect 59 to Mexico's 57. Despite a strong comeback from Mexico, tying the match at 115-115, the Indian team regained their advantage with a 58 in the third end, maintaining their edge to finally win the gold.

In the women's final, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, and Chikitha Taniparthi earned silver after a 221-234 defeat by Mexico. The mixed team of Verma and Madhura secured bronze against Malaysia. The results showcase India's rising capabilities in compound archery, aiming for future Olympic success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025