Sporting Highlights: From Griner's Dream Move to FIFA's Bold Expansion

The recent sports news dives into Brittney Griner's renewed love for basketball after joining Atlanta Dream, Nicolas Roy's fine in lieu of suspension, and FIFA's approval of a 48-team Women's World Cup for 2031. It also touches on former Buccaneers co-owner Marc Lasry's legal troubles and Red Sox's Rafael Devers' position shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 10:27 IST
Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner has rediscovered her passion for basketball after a surprising move to the Atlanta Dream, leaving behind a lasting legacy at Phoenix Mercury. Griner, a ten-year All-Star, had seemed a fixture in Phoenix, leading her team to a 2014 title.

Nicolas Roy of the Vegas Golden Knights was fined but not suspended after cross-checking an opponent, a decision made following a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety. Roy's fine was $7,812.50, though he will continue to play in the Western Conference semifinals.

The sports world also witnessed the expansion of the Women's World Cup to 48 teams starting in 2031. FIFA's decision will increase the total matches from 64 to 104, aligning with the men's upgrade set for 2026.

