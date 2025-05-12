Virat Kohli: A Test Career of Unyielding Brilliance
Virat Kohli's illustrious Test career is crowned with remarkable statistics and unforgettable performances. Over 123 Tests, Kohli amassed 9,230 runs, marking milestones at home and overseas. His legacy spans commanding centuries in India, adaptability in Australia, resilience in England, and dominance across the globe, leaving an indelible mark on cricket history.
- Country:
- India
Virat Kohli bids farewell to Test cricket, leaving behind a stellar record that underscores his status as a contemporary legend in the longest form of the game. With a career spanning 123 Tests, Kohli amassed 9,230 runs, an achievement that highlights his technique and determination on both home soil and abroad.
In India, Kohli played 55 matches, scoring 4,336 runs with 14 centuries, including a career-high 254* against South Africa in Pune. A master of local conditions, Kohli dominated various pitches, never getting fazed by the challenges posed by spin or pace.
Against top opposition like Australia, Kohli played 30 Tests, scoring 2,232 runs. In hostile terrains such as Australia and England, he registered 1,542 and 1,096 runs, respectively, demonstrating his adaptability. Noteworthy innings include his 169 in Australia and a defining 149 at Edgbaston against England, cementing his reputation against struggling odds.
