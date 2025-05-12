Carlo Ancelotti to Lead Brazil's World Cup Quest

In a groundbreaking move, Brazil's soccer confederation has confirmed a deal with Carlo Ancelotti, the current coach of Real Madrid, to spearhead Brazil's campaign in the upcoming 2026 World Cup and perhaps further competitions. This marks the first time in a century that Brazil will hire a foreign coach full-time.

Despite the confirmed arrangement, Ancelotti remains under contract with Real Madrid until the Spanish league's final round on May 25. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has stated that Ancelotti will officially assume his new role with Brazil immediately afterward.

Brazil's forthcoming matches for the South American World Cup qualifiers are set against Ecuador on June 5 and Paraguay on June 10 at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo.

