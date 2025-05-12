Left Menu

Carlo Ancelotti to Lead Brazil's World Cup Quest

Brazil's soccer confederation has announced a deal with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to lead the team through the 2026 World Cup and possibly beyond, making him Brazil's first full-time foreign coach in a century. Ancelotti will assume the role after his current Madrid contract concludes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:50 IST
Carlo Ancelotti to Lead Brazil's World Cup Quest
Carlo Ancelotti

In a groundbreaking move, Brazil's soccer confederation has confirmed a deal with Carlo Ancelotti, the current coach of Real Madrid, to spearhead Brazil's campaign in the upcoming 2026 World Cup and perhaps further competitions. This marks the first time in a century that Brazil will hire a foreign coach full-time.

Despite the confirmed arrangement, Ancelotti remains under contract with Real Madrid until the Spanish league's final round on May 25. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has stated that Ancelotti will officially assume his new role with Brazil immediately afterward.

Brazil's forthcoming matches for the South American World Cup qualifiers are set against Ecuador on June 5 and Paraguay on June 10 at the NeoQuimica Arena in Sao Paulo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025