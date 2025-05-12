István Kovács Achieves UEFA Refereeing Hat Trick
UEFA has appointed Romanian referee István Kovács to officiate the Champions League final, marking his third major European competition final. Kovács has previously overseen finals in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League. His team includes officials from the Netherlands and Portugal.
UEFA has selected Romanian referee István Kovács to preside over this year's Champions League final, completing a unique refereeing feat. With this appointment, Kovács will have officiated finals in UEFA's three major competitions.
Kovács is set to referee the match between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain on May 31 in Munich. This season, he notably officiated PSG's crucial 1-0 win against Liverpool during the Champions League round of 16.
His appointment to the Champions League final follows his roles in last year's Europa League and 2022's Europa Conference League finals. Kovács's multinational team for the final includes video assistants from the Netherlands and backup officials from Portugal.
