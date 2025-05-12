Left Menu

István Kovács Achieves UEFA Refereeing Hat Trick

UEFA has appointed Romanian referee István Kovács to officiate the Champions League final, marking his third major European competition final. Kovács has previously overseen finals in both the Europa League and Europa Conference League. His team includes officials from the Netherlands and Portugal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nyon | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:03 IST
István Kovács Achieves UEFA Refereeing Hat Trick
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

UEFA has selected Romanian referee István Kovács to preside over this year's Champions League final, completing a unique refereeing feat. With this appointment, Kovács will have officiated finals in UEFA's three major competitions.

Kovács is set to referee the match between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain on May 31 in Munich. This season, he notably officiated PSG's crucial 1-0 win against Liverpool during the Champions League round of 16.

His appointment to the Champions League final follows his roles in last year's Europa League and 2022's Europa Conference League finals. Kovács's multinational team for the final includes video assistants from the Netherlands and backup officials from Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025