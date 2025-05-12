Jammu and Kashmir's Kalarippayattu Team Eyes Medal Glory Amid Adversity at KIYG 2025

Displaying resilience, Jammu and Kashmir's Kalarippayattu team takes on the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, even amidst unsettling news from their hometown. The squad, led by coach Danish, is determined to end its medal drought, having arrived at the IIM Campus in Bihar with sights set on success.

The team's illustrious past includes a gold medal in boys' high kick at the 2021 games, the inaugural year for Kalarippayattu in the KIYG. Although subsequent years proved challenging, the current squad, consisting of Manvi Sharma, Aapurti Saini, Mishti Sharma, Anandika, Adarishta Manhas, Pratham Vaid, Nitin Kumar, and Chirag Puri, hopes to end the hiatus with multiple wins. Their coach lauds the players' dedication and roots for their return with 4-5 medals.

Despite the absence of formal recognition by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, the team acknowledges the support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India. Competing from May 11 to 13, the budding athletes stand poised to significantly impact both the competition and the perception of this ancient martial art in their region.

