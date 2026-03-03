Trump Honors Heroes of the Past with Medals of Valor

President Donald Trump bestowed the prestigious Medal of Honour on three distinguished US Army soldiers during a ceremony at the White House, praising their extraordinary bravery in past military engagements. Retired Command Sgt Maj Terry P Richardson was honored for his valor during the Vietnam War, where he played a pivotal role in saving 85 fellow service members.

In a poignant moment, Staff Sgt Michael H Ollis was posthumously recognized for his selfless act in Afghanistan in 2013, where he sacrificed his life to protect a Polish Army officer. His family and the officer he saved attended the ceremony, underscoring the deep international ties formed in the crucible of combat.

Master Sgt Roderick W Edmonds, commemorated posthumously for his defiance and leadership as a prisoner of war in World War II Germany, was celebrated for embodying the spirit of American resilience. President Trump emphasized the unmatched importance of the event, stating that true bravery is only revealed in the most trying circumstances.