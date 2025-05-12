The End of an Era: Kohli Bids Farewell to Test Cricket

Virat Kohli, a towering figure in the cricketing world and India's most successful Test captain, has announced his retirement from the longest format. Newsrooms across Australia, where he left an indelible mark, expressed mixed emotions over Kohli's decision to call time on his decorated career.

The 36-year-old Indian icon played a pivotal role in India's historic series win in Australia, capturing the admiration and ire of Australian crowds alike. His final innings earlier this year saw him gesturing to fans, closing a chapter that began with a memorable century in 2012.

As Kohli steps down from Test cricket, fans are left to ponder the void his absence will create on and off the field. His retirement comes amid reports of unease within the Indian team, further amplifying the impact of his departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)