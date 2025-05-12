Thrilling Upsets and Strategies in Asian Chess Championships

In a day of riveting matches at the Asian individual chess championships, Indian Grandmaster Murali Karthikeyan suffered a setback against Iran's Bardiya Daneshvar, who now leads the tournament with 5.5 points. Karthikeyan's game, played with the Sicilian defense, ultimately saw him lose despite a valiant effort.

Meanwhile, Srija Sheshadri turned the tables on Russia's Anastasia Bodnaruk in a tense battle that stretched nearly six hours. In the women's section, Srija's victory places her prominently in the standings as the competition heats up with just three rounds to go.

Elsewhere, notable performances came from Indian players like Vantika Agrawal and P V Nandhidhaa, who continue to climb the leaderboard following significant wins. As the championship progresses, it promises more gripping matches and strategic plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)