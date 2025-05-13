Cameron Green Returns to the Australian Squad for World Test Championship Final
Cameron Green has been included in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, set to take place at Lord's. Green, who recovered from a back injury, joins a strong lineup including Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. Australia recently clinched the championship title by defeating India.
Cameron Green has made a remarkable comeback to the Australian cricket squad for the World Test Championship final, scheduled for June 11-15 at Lord's, where they will face South Africa. Green had been sidelined due to a stress fracture in his lower back, identified during an ODI series in England last year, followed by surgery in October. He has regained form playing for Gloucestershire in recent county matches.
Joining Green is a formidable lineup led by skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood, both of whom were absent from the recent Sri Lanka test series. This strong side aims to replicate their success having won the World Test Championship in 2023 by beating India in the final held at The Oval.
The complete Australian squad boasts of notable players including Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith, among others. Brendan Doggett has been named as the traveling reserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity Over Division: South Africa's Pledge for Peace and Progress
India beat South Africa by 15 runs in women's ODI Tri-series match in Colombo.
Thrilling Women's ODI Tri-Series Clash: India vs South Africa
Sneh Rana's Stellar Bowling Secures Victory over South Africa Women
Thrilling ODI Clash: India Women Edge Past South Africa in Tri-Series Showdown