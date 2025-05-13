Cameron Green Returns to the Australian Squad for World Test Championship Final

Cameron Green has made a remarkable comeback to the Australian cricket squad for the World Test Championship final, scheduled for June 11-15 at Lord's, where they will face South Africa. Green had been sidelined due to a stress fracture in his lower back, identified during an ODI series in England last year, followed by surgery in October. He has regained form playing for Gloucestershire in recent county matches.

Joining Green is a formidable lineup led by skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Josh Hazlewood, both of whom were absent from the recent Sri Lanka test series. This strong side aims to replicate their success having won the World Test Championship in 2023 by beating India in the final held at The Oval.

The complete Australian squad boasts of notable players including Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, and Steve Smith, among others. Brendan Doggett has been named as the traveling reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)