David Miller's Unbeaten Blitz Propels South Africa's Comeback

David Miller showcased a masterful performance, scoring an unbeaten 62 off just 33 balls, to power South Africa's comeback against India in their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on Sunday.

South Africa, facing early setbacks at 20/3, revitalized their innings with a pivotal 97-run partnership between Miller and Dewald Brevis. Brevis hammered 45 off 29 balls, bringing his team back into contention before falling to Shivam Dube's delivery.

Miller's strategic aggression, particularly against Varun Chakravarthy, helped the team post a challenging score, edging toward a 200-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium.