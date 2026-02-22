Left Menu

David Miller's Unbeaten Blitz Propels South Africa's Comeback

David Miller's unbeaten 62 off 33 balls sparks a strong recovery for South Africa during their T20 World Cup match against India. Despite early losses, his partnership with Dewald Brevis turns the tide, setting a formidable target as the Proteas aim for a 200-plus score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:32 IST
David Miller's Unbeaten Blitz Propels South Africa's Comeback
David Miller
  • Country:
  • India

David Miller showcased a masterful performance, scoring an unbeaten 62 off just 33 balls, to power South Africa's comeback against India in their T20 World Cup Super Eights clash on Sunday.

South Africa, facing early setbacks at 20/3, revitalized their innings with a pivotal 97-run partnership between Miller and Dewald Brevis. Brevis hammered 45 off 29 balls, bringing his team back into contention before falling to Shivam Dube's delivery.

Miller's strategic aggression, particularly against Varun Chakravarthy, helped the team post a challenging score, edging toward a 200-run target at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

TRENDING

1
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
2
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India
3
Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

Security Breach and Tragic Incident at Mar-a-Lago

 United States
4
U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026